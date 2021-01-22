The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $58,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $279.05 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.93.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.