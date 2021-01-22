The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.16.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

