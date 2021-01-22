The J. M. Smucker Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

The J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,890. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

