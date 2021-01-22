The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Shares Up 1.2%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.09. 975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

About The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power, heat supply, gas supply, and telecommunications businesses in Japan. It operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate/Life segments. The company operates nuclear, hydropower, thermal, solar, wind, and biomass power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.