The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in The Kroger by 1,791.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,729,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in The Kroger by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Kroger by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 551,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 173,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

