The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Kroger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 11.1% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

