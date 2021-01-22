The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce $118.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.50 million and the lowest is $116.01 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $92.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year sales of $309.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.07 million to $311.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $383.47 million, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $394.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 859,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,598,021 in the last 90 days. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $794.35 million, a PE ratio of -416.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

