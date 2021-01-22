The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.71

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 20191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

ODP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The ODP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The ODP in the third quarter valued at $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

