The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLBG) Trading Down 1.5%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBG) traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.38. 32,848 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14,499% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

About The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLBG)

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

