The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to Buy by Independent Research

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Independent Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $149.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $131.01 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $324.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,947 shares of company stock valued at $63,684,054. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after acquiring an additional 713,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

