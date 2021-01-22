The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on The Sage Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 27,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.