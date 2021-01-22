The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $33.64 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

