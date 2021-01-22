The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The Sage Group stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.43%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

