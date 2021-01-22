The Sandbox Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $199.60 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 148.8% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $70.98 million and $199.60 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 102.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,556,458 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.