The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $229.83

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $229.83 and last traded at $229.61, with a volume of 1876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 68,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

