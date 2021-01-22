The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.25 Million

Brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to announce sales of $169.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.50 million and the lowest is $163.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $179.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $673.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $679.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $784.25 million, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $788.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 184,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $31.70 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

