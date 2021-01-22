The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (SGI.L) (LON:SGI) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (SGI.L) (LON:SGI) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.11 ($0.04). Approximately 101,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 161,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,522.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (SGI.L) Company Profile (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc engages in the trading and retail of philatelic products. It operates through Philatelic Trading and Retail Operations, Publishing and Philatelic Accessories, and Coins and Medals segments. The company trades in stamps and other philatelic items, coins, medals, and bank notes; develops and operates collectibles Websites; retail and mail order business; and manufactures philatelic accessories.

