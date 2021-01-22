The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX opened at $68.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

