The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Cut by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 3.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The TJX Companies worth $92,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $356,313,000 after purchasing an additional 372,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 179,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

