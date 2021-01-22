The Transfer Token Price Reaches $1.62 on Major Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 63.3% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token token can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00005006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $72.02 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00581042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.92 or 0.04242925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016743 BTC.

TTT is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

The Transfer Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

