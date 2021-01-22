The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.73 EPS

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share.

NYSE TRV opened at $148.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.