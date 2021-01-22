The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.79.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,295,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.