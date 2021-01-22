The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Desjardins

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on The Valens from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The Valens stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 467,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,094. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

