The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Sells $886,200.00 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,022,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

