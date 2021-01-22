The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,117 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $53,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $171.28 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.10 billion, a PE ratio of -107.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.31.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

