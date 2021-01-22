The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.40.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $310.10 billion, a PE ratio of -107.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

