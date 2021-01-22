The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $120,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

NYSE:DIS opened at $171.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.