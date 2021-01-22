The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

NYSE:DIS opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.31. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $310.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

