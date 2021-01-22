The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

