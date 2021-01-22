THEKEY (TKY) One Day Volume Tops $57,974.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $57,974.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

