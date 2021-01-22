Therapix Biosciences (OTCMKTS:TRPXD) Shares Up 17.1%

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRPXD) shares shot up 17.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 2,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01.

Therapix Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRPXD)

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110, which has completed Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Obstructive Sleep Apnea; THX-160, which has completed two preliminary preclinical studies for the treatment of acute and chronic pain; and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Therapix Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapix Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.