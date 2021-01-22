Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,236 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Theravance Biopharma worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 436.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBPH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

