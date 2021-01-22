Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $8,375,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $514.60. 1,932,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,138. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

