Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.3% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $170,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $514.60. 1,932,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $479.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.