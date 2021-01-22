TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) Shares Gap Down to $33.50

Shares of TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.50, but opened at $32.00. TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) shares last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 998,504 shares.

The company has a market cap of £22.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.08.

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) Company Profile (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

