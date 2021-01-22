Thingschain Reaches Market Cap of $105,317.49 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $105,317.49 and $11,172.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

