THORChain Price Reaches $2.14 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $338.73 million and $50.72 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00006389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00051674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00269986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038442 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.