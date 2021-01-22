ThoreCoin (THR) Market Capitalization Tops $567.43 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $6,545.86 or 0.19503450 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $567.43 million and $38,969.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00121157 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00071696 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00269310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038690 BTC.

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

