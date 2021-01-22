Thrive Token (THRT) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $540,716.13 and $16,222.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

