Thugs Finance (THUGS) Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Thugs Finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00003378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thugs Finance has a market capitalization of $876,775.91 and approximately $3,958.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00052520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00125246 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00279365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00069751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039881 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

