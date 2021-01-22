Thunder Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $627,774.00 (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $28.25 million and $627,774.00 worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00371072 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.