Tiaa Fsb Acquires 100,503 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

