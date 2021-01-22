Tiaa Fsb Acquires 297 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.19% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $347,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $353.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

