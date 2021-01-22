Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.11% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 182,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.47 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.