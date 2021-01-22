Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,875 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.22% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $205,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

