Tiaa Fsb Buys 37,391 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,997,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 12.60% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $115,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,009,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,585 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,128,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,697,000 after acquiring an additional 297,366 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

