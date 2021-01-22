Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,291 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 3.86% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $452,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 56,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $312.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.