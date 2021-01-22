Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.79% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $311,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after buying an additional 73,477 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $123.47 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

