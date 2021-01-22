Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,216 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $74,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $244.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.87 and a 200 day moving average of $203.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.