Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.24% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $781,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $247.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.